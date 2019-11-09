Kofi Kingston Comments On Being Squashed By Brock Lesnar

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com, Kofi Kingston commented on being squashed by Brock Lesnar during the FOX premiere of Smackdown:

“It was a bit of disappointment to go out there and have it go so quickly. On the biggest night of SmackDown. To have it end like that is a little bit disheartening, but at the end of the day, it is what it is. It’s not like I can do anything about it.”