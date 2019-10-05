Kofi Kingston Issues Statement Regarding WWE Title Loss

Kofi Kingston issued the following statement on Twitter regarding his WWE Title loss at Friday Night Smackdown to Brock Lesnar:

“Once again, I’m so overwhelmed by the outpouring of love I’ve seen on here over the last 24 hours.

As a WWE Superstar, one always hopes to experience moments in this industry that have a real and positive impact on people’s lives. Judging by all of these messages, I’d say that mission’s been accomplished.

And again, without all of you and your support, none of this happens, so thank you all for letting me live out my childhood dream to the fullest. I am forever indebted to you.

I’m not sure what comes next, but I will always be so proud and honored to have been your champion… “