Kofi Kingston Not Injured, Sheamus & Cesaro Do The 3D, Chris Jericho Talks Staying In Shape (Video)

– As seen above, Chris Jericho recently spoke with Business Insider to promote his “No Is a Four Letter Word: How I Failed Spelling But Succeeded in Life” book and discussed how he stays in shape at 46. Jericho said:

“I like to push myself and have the confidence in my abilities and believe in myself. And doing, you know, a dive off the top of the cage at, I think it was 45, a lot of it is just preparation, you know? Don’t let yourself get completely out of shape to when something like that comes up, you can’t do it. How do I do it? It’s not like I’m in the gym five hours a day. Hell, I don’t even hardly go to the gym anymore. I love, you know, riding my bike long distances, but other than that, I think it really is a personable trait. Like, the “Gene Simmons Principle” is “always look like a star.” AKA always look your best. Always try to do something that makes you look a little bit better and a little bit of bounce and pep in your step.

A few years ago, I did the Paleo diet or the “Caveman diet.” All you do is just eat berries, nuts, meats, eggs, stuff that you can cull from the land. It’s great. Works like a charm. But after about four or five months, you start losing your mind. It’s like “is it really worth it?” If I want to have a cookie, I’m not gonna freaking, you know, purge myself because I enjoyed a hamburger. To me, there really is no diet. It’s just that, if I start feeling a little bit bigger, I’ll cut down. If I start feeling like I’m a little bit too cut up, then I’ll, you know, eat a little bit more.

You don’t need a diet book or a doctor. Just be smart, man! Don’t eat shitty food! That’s basically it! And if you do, don’t make it a habit. We’re living in a world now where, you know, the proverbial “age is just a number—” I think it really is. Whereas maybe 10, 20, 30 years ago, when you got to a certain age, you had to punch your card and that was done. If you have a positive outlook, it opens up so many avenues, and that includes mentally and physically.”

– We noted before that SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston may have suffered a leg injury at Wednesday’s WWE live event in Honolulu, Hawaii. Kofi was cleared to wrestle as he worked Saturday’s WWE live event in Osaka and is scheduled to work tonight’s show in Shenzhen, China.

– WWE posted this video of Sheamus and Cesaro hitting a 3D on Jeff Hardy at the WWE live event in Brisbane this weekend. You can also see responses from WWE producer D-Von Dudley, Bubba Ray Dudley and Matt Hardy below:

@WWE I've seen that before. I wonder where? Great job boys ! My hats off to you too. Glad to have been there to see it. #3D #TESTIFY https://t.co/oQytqomLo2 — D-von Dudley (@TestifyDVon) September 17, 2017