Kofi Kingston On New Day In The Rumble, Darren Young Doing Rehab (Video), Cathy Kelley On Goldberg
– In the video below, Cathy Kelley looks at Bill Goldberg busting himself open on the locker room door at Monday’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW:
– Kofi Kingston spoke with Rolling Stone for a cool piece on his various Royal Rumble spots over the years. Kofi commented on The New Day being in this year’s Rumble match:
“The best trick of all would be to actually win the Rumble. Hopefully [New Day] all get in there at the same time. I think we’d pretty much be able to run the table.”
– As noted, Darren Young suffered an arm injury at last week’s WWE Main Event tapings and is currently out of action. He posted the following video while doing rehab today:
Fun little cool down after today's rehab/ training session. Grab a sand bag or a dumbbell and do 50. #fitnesschallenge 👍🏽😉 pic.twitter.com/6bG6NXqGVG
— nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) January 26, 2017