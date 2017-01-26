Kofi Kingston On New Day In The Rumble, Darren Young Doing Rehab (Video), Cathy Kelley On Goldberg

– In the video below, Cathy Kelley looks at Bill Goldberg busting himself open on the locker room door at Monday’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW:

– Kofi Kingston spoke with Rolling Stone for a cool piece on his various Royal Rumble spots over the years. Kofi commented on The New Day being in this year’s Rumble match:

“The best trick of all would be to actually win the Rumble. Hopefully [New Day] all get in there at the same time. I think we’d pretty much be able to run the table.”

– As noted, Darren Young suffered an arm injury at last week’s WWE Main Event tapings and is currently out of action. He posted the following video while doing rehab today: