Kofi Kingston Opens Up About Creative Discussions With Vince McMahon

In an interview with The Canton Rep, Kofi Kingston talked about New Day’s creative discussions with Vince McMahon:

“From the very inception of New Day, we told Vince McMahon no matter what he gave us we would be able to make it work, because we believe in the chemistry we had,” said Kofi. “Going back and forth with Vince, we had a very different idea of what we wanted it to be. The idea he came back with, we said, ‘OK, he’s really gonna test us on this guarantee we gave him of making anything he gave us work. But we just kept doing it, and we evoked a lot of emotion from people, and really, that was what it was all about. Eventually, we kind of got to do what we first wanted, and over time it turned into what it is now.”