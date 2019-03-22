Kofi Kingston Speaks Out About His Main Event Push

In an interview with Planeta Wrestling, Kofi Kingston spoke out about his main event push heading into WrestleMania 35 and if he’ll become WWE Champion:

“I guess we’ll find out. It certainly is very exciting to be in this position. Like I said last week being able to go toe-to-toe with Vince McMahon on the mic to me that’s a sign that you’ve made it. That you’re on the right path because not many people get to do that. So for me, Woods, and E to be in that ring with Vince, it’s awesome you know. I’m not really one to look back at those things we’ve done and I guess enjoy it to the fullest because I still feel like we have a lot more to do and we have a lot more great moments ahead.”

“So yeah, it definitely is a very exciting time. The WWE Universe is so behind me and it’s an awesome feeling to be able to go on social media and see all kinds of positive feedback in terms of what people want to see and how we’re able to kind of like deliver it to them. So yeah, it’s still going on right now so it’s hard to say but it definitely is an exciting time.”