Kofi Kingston Teases New Look, Goldust Paints His Face Pink For WWE Live Event (Photos), Joey Abs

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Does Kofi Kingston have a new look?

In this post on Instagram, The New Day member implied that he cut off his dreadlocks last night.

Got bored last night. Should've just gone to sleep …💇🏾😵😵😵🤷🏾‍♀️

A post shared by Kofi (@thetruekofi) on

WWE.com acknowledged his haircut tease in an article, stating, “Will Kofi show up on SmackDown LIVE this week with a brand new hairdo? Keep with WWE.com and our social channels to find out!”

– In support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Goldust painted his face pink at tonight’s WWE live event in Yakima, Washington.

– Former WWE star Joey Abs celebrates his birthday today as he turns 46 years old.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR