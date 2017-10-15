Kofi Kingston Teases New Look, Goldust Paints His Face Pink For WWE Live Event (Photos), Joey Abs

– Does Kofi Kingston have a new look?

In this post on Instagram, The New Day member implied that he cut off his dreadlocks last night.

Got bored last night. Should've just gone to sleep …💇🏾😵😵😵🤷🏾‍♀️ A post shared by Kofi (@thetruekofi) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

WWE.com acknowledged his haircut tease in an article, stating, “Will Kofi show up on SmackDown LIVE this week with a brand new hairdo? Keep with WWE.com and our social channels to find out!”

– In support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Goldust painted his face pink at tonight’s WWE live event in Yakima, Washington.

Swipe to see @goldust‘s special @susangkomen #BreastCancerAwareness face paint transformation before #WWEYakima. Be sure to check out our IG Story to see how it all went down! #MoreThanPink A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 15, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

– Former WWE star Joey Abs celebrates his birthday today as he turns 46 years old.