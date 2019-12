During the latest edition of the New Day’s podcast, Kofi Kingston revealed his future plans with WWE:

“I’m not done. I just signed another 5-year contract so we got five more years so who knows what my body is going to feel like after that.”

This would keep Kofi with the company through 2024. Kofi first signed a developmental deal with WWE back in 2006.

You can check out the podcast below and Kofi’s comments are around the 27:10 mark: