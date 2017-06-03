Konnan Already Causing Problems For Impact Wrestling, New Impact Opening Video, Next Tapings

– After a 10-year hiatus, Konnan returned to Impact Wrestling at last Friday’s tapings in Orlando, Florida to reform The Latin American Xchange. For spoilers from the event, click here.

We have learned that there were a couple of problems with Konnan at the show.

He showed up late to Universal Studios and had an altercation with a fan during the show.

During the return of LAX, a fan allegedly made racist remarks, leading to an altercation with Konnan. Impact Wrestling officials were upset at first, but when it was explained to them about what the fan said, they weren’t so upset.

Konnan, however, later went off on some wrestlers backstage for reasons which have not been made clear.

While it was considered an “in the heat of the moment” situation, Impact Wrestling officials emphasized he “can’t treat talent like he does in Mexico.”

– The next set of Impact Wrestling tapings will take place at Universal Studios from April 20 through April 23.

– Impact Wrestling Vice President of Production Kevin Sullivan tweeted a preview of the new opening video for Impact Wrestling.