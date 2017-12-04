Konnan Gone From CRASH Lucha Libre

Mexican wrestling promotion CRASH Lucha Libre announced today that Konnan, who had been working the promotion as a booker and head of creative, has departed his role from the company.



In a statement released to the wrestling media, CRASH Lucha Libre stated the following, “The Crash Lucha Libre brand is known for the way we treat people and value each and every single person that works in this company. We want to better the economical and habitual needs and show the support for each element by giving opportunity to new talent and in this way, its shows the value and professionalism between both partners. Not being able to comply to The Crash Lucha Libre code of ethic is something that we do not tolerate in this company. With that being said, we announce that Carlos Santiago Espada (aka Konnan) will no longer be working with The Crash Lucha Libre. We thank him for his time and support and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We will be announcing the dates for 2018 with the best matches and our debut in the United States.”