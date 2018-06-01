Kristal Marshall On Melina Going To Wrestler’s Court, Lita, More

Kristal Marshall recently spoke with Noonan Speaks (transcript via wrestlinginc.com). Here are the highlights.

On Lita:

“I remember the first time that I saw Lita, I just stared at her like a moron! I was just kind of like, ‘hi!’ I didn’t really know what to say. I had those moments for a while and you adjust, sort of. It was surreal!” Marshall added, “she bounced around [between brands], so I didn’t get to develop much of a relationship with her, but from the bits and pieces that I did gather, just watching her career through the years, Lita is a certified badass. She is. She’s a pioneer. There was never anybody like her. There’s never going to be anybody like her. And there was a big part of me that wanted to be like her. Not in the sense of having the tattoos and all that, but I wanted to be at her level of badassery, if that makes any sense.”



On Melina going to wrestler’s court:

“Oh, it was bad. It was bad. It was bad.” Marshall said, “I remember one time, we were in Europe and they held Court for her. And it’s like I sat there and I really didn’t know at the time exactly what all that meant. I just knew it was like, ‘oh, we’re going to talk about some s–t that she did that pissed us off.’ Like, looking back now, the s–t they were mad about, it was really none of our f–king business. It was none of our f–king business really! And we are grown ass people now. I can say that. But it really wasn’t, so I just kind of felt like sometimes in [pro] wrestling, they pick a whipping boy, so-to-speak. I think she was that person at that time, for sure, at least from the female perspective.”

