Kurt Angle Addresses John Cena’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 35

During an interview with Gorilla Position, Kurt Angle indicated that John Cena would in fact be having a match at Wrestlemania 35.

“I was hoping it was gonna be John, but it didn’t happen. I’m sure that he has another match in mind, but I wanted him to end my career just like when he started I started his career. So it was a good little storyline, but unfortunately, it’s not gonna work out.”

“I love John and I know that he will have a WrestleMania match. I’m not sure if they’ve announced it yet, but I’m almost positive he’s gonna be there.”