Kurt Angle Addresses Ronda Rousey’s Heel Turn

Kurt Angle recently did a Facebook Q&A. Here are the highlights:

Ronda Rousey’s heel turn: “It’s great for Ronda. It shows her depth as a persona and her understanding of the business. Ronda will learn very quickly how to be a heel in the ring, which means she will be bumping a lot more than before. I’m looking forward to it.”

Favorite wrestling storyline ever: “I always loved Vince vs Stone Cold. It really took wrestling to a whole new level. Vince was the heel and Austin was the baby face. It was a really fun time. Back then you could get away with the adult humor that made it so entertaining.”

Triple H and Mick Foley mocking his gold medal win reaction: “Honestly, I didn’t care. Because I knew that neither one of them knew what it felt like to be a gold medalist standing on top of the podium. I thought to myself ‘would I rather be the one standing in the podium being made fun of or would I prefer being the one making fun of that person?’ I will choose crying on the podium… all day, every day.”

Best memory of working against Sting: “Sting and I once had an empty arena match. It was so different from anything else we did. I enjoyed doing it. Sting was incredible to work with, he was one of my favorites.”

Favorite current WWE heel: “I’m digging Elias. Love him making fun of the city he’s in each week on RAW. Entertaining.”