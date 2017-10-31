Kurt Angle Announces Braun Strowman For Team RAW, NXT Zombie Women Video, WWE Stock

– Above is video from the recent WWE NXT Zombies shoot with Kairi Sane, Mandy Rose, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Ember Moon and others from the NXT women’s division.

– WWE stock was up 4.82% today, closing at $26.53 per share. Today’s high was $26.73 and the low was $25.48.

– RAW General Manager Kurt Angle took to Twitter today and announced that Braun Strowman is his first pick for the men’s Team RAW at Survivor Series. As noted, Angle will be wrestling in that match as the Team Captain. Angle and Braun tweeted the following on the announcement:

@BraunStrowman came back last night in a MONSTROUS way. With that kind of impact, HE is my first choice for #TeamRaw at #SurvivorSeries. — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 31, 2017