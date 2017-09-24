Kurt Angle Announces Opening Segment For This Week’s RAW (Video)

Tomorrow’s WWE RAW from Ontario, California will open with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz interviewing Roman Reigns on a special edition of MizTV.

As seen below, Miz approached RAW General Manager Kurt Angle at tonight’s WWE No Mercy pay-per-view and requested the segment for RAW as he wanted to be the one to get the first comments from Reigns following his big win over John Cena tonight. Miz also mentioned wanting to ask Reigns about some rumors going around the locker room on Reigns and his former partners in The Shield, RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Ambrose.

Angle granted the segment to Miz and said he would open the show but it sounded like Angle might have a match for Miz in mind. We noted earlier that Jason Jordan stated in his No Mercy post-match interview that he wanted a rematch after Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas interfered to help The Miz retain the gold.

Below is video from the segment with The Miz and Angle: