Kurt Angle At WWE SmackDown (Photo), Mick Foley On Angle Replacing Him As RAW General Manager

– Kurt Angle is at SmackDown LIVE tonight, which takes place from the PPG Paints Arena in the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee’s hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Here is a photo of Angle being interviewed inside the arena.

Angle being at tonight’s show obviously does not mean that he will appear in front of fans. Since WWE is working on new WWE 24 special on Angle that will be airing on the WWE Network soon, it appears he’s at tonight’s show to be filmed for it.

– Mick Foley asked fans on Facebook who should replace him as Raw General Manager “assuming” he gets the boot sometime this year.

One fan wrote, “Definitely Kurt Angle. He and Steph have quite the history. Also, this could be his way to build up a feud and have one or two more matches down the line.”

Foley replied, “Kurt would be a great choice.”