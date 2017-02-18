Kurt Angle Calls John Cena The Greatest Ever In WWE, Reveals Potential Candidates To Induct Him To HOF

During an interview with Forbes.com, Kurt Angle talked about potential candidates to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“I would say Austin, John Cena—he has been the staple of sports entertainment for the last 11 years. The incredible thing about John, John has never been known, personally for all of us, as a fighter. He’s not a guy who’s going to to throw fists and mix it up. But what he has been able to endure for 12, 13 years. Nobody has ever done that.”

“John Cena is the man. I don’t know anybody else who has gone 13 years on top…I’m not going to say he’s was greatest athlete in WWE history, but he will go down as the greatest of all time in WWE history.”

“I would say Austin, Cena, Undertaker and Brock Lesnar are my four picks [to induct me into the Hall of Fame].”