Kurt Angle Comments On His Future Role In WWE, New WWE Show Coming Soon?

– WWE recently fired a trademark for the term “Stomping Grounds” and it appears to be for a future WWE program:

“WWE Stomping Grounds” for “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

– During his recent Facebook Q&A, Kurt Angle commented on a possible future role with WWE now that his in-ring career is over:

“I would like to teach the sports entertainers anything that I can to help them improve,” Angle wrote. “It will be fun and challenging. I may end up with a managerial role on TV down the line. It would be fun managing the talent.”