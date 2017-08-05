Kurt Angle Comments On The WWE’s Wellness Policy, Praises Vince McMahon

Kurt Angle recently did an interview with Addiction Professional and talked about the WWE’s Wellness Policy:

“WWE has a great wellness policy now. You have to pass physicals through WWE doctors, not your own. But back then, I was convincing my doctor to get me back as soon as possible. As long as you were cleared by a doctor in 2003, WWE was OK with it. Now, they have their own doctors you have to go through. I rushed back in there long before I should have. That was my own fault, talking my doctor into clearing me.”

Angle also praised Vince McMahon:

“I thought I was a liability to that company, and I think he felt that way. He was trying to help me, and I didn’t want his help.”