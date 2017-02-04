Kurt Angle Comments On Wrestling In WWE Again
In an ESPN interview with Jonathan Coachman, Kurt Angle talked about possibly getting back in a WWE ring.
“I really think that Kurt Angle is not done wrestling, and I think it’s safe to say that I will be wrestling back in that WWE ring again.”
Angle talked about need to build trust with the company again:
“I know that I’m going to have to earn their trust and I understand that, especially with the trouble that I’ve been in the past few years. Being clean the last four years obviously has been really good. The more that I show that I can be depended on, the more they are going to let me do.”