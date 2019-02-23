Kurt Angle Comments On WWE Stars Being Unhappy

Kurt Angle recently did a Facebook Q&A. Here are the highlights:

Love triangle storyline with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon: “It was fun. HHH and Steph were so easy to work with. We knew this love triangle would be a huge part of the show and it was! It definitely helped me get to main event level quickly.”

Preference between his match with Undertaker at No Way Out 2006 or Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 21: “I would say me versus Shawn, but if I would have wrestled Taker at ‘Mania, I would pick me vs Taker. It was a top 5 classic.”

Moves he can no longer do: “The only thing I can’t do is run up to the top rope like I used to when I would deliver a top rope suplex. Anything else I can still do, I’m just not as quick as I used to be.”

Happiest moment in WWE: “When I first started out. I was playing the goofy Angle character which I thoroughly enjoyed. It was getting so many reactions from the fans. It was fun…the time of my life.”

Thoughts on WWE Superstars asking for their release: “You need to understand that there are so many talented superstars, but there’s only one main event each pay per view. The company tries to utilize each star as much as they can. WWE is not going to please everybody because most of these superstars won’t make it to main event level. There is only so much room on each show. I honestly think that the talent level is as high as it’s ever been right now. And because of that, there will be some unhappy superstars that want [to be] released.”