Kurt Angle Continues To Tease A WWE In-Ring Comeback, Comments On Potential Opponents (Video)

At a recent WWE 2K18 event, Kurt Angle was asked about having another match in WWE and here was Angle’s response:

“Well, you can talk to Vince McMahon about that. But I think it will happen, I’m guessing end of this year, early next year. It ultimately is up to Vince McMahon, he’s gonna make the decision.”

Angle also commented on potential opponents:

“Well, you know, you want to challenge yourself and get in the ring with Triple H, Brock Lesnar, or even John Cena. There’s a lot of great young talent right now, Rusev, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, [and] Braun Strowman, love that big guy. So, there’s a lot of great talent that I’d love to get my hands on.”