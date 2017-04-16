Kurt Angle Discusses Roman Reigns Being Pushed Heavily, Vince McMahon Wanting To Turn Him Heel

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with Washington’s Top News about his career. Here are some of the highlights.

Roman Reigns:

“I love him. The issue with Roman is he was utilized and pushed way too fast. When you skip the U.S. Title, Intercontinental Title, the King of the Ring and go right to the top, fans don’t like that. … Half the fans love him; half the fans hate him. Same with [John] Cena. When Cena came in, Vince pushed the hell out of him and fans were like, ‘Gosh, dang. This guy’s invincible. I hate him!’ … If Vince waits it out a bit, fans will start to accept [Roman Reigns], and if they don’t, then turn him heel.”

Vince McMahon wanting him to debut as a heel:

“I disagreed with him. I told him, ‘It’s not gonna work, I won a gold medal [with] a broken freakin’ neck! People are gonna love me!’ He said, ‘No, they’re gonna hate your guts.’ He was right.”