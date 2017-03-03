Kurt Angle Does Ankle Lock On ESPN, WWE Stock, Brie Bella Baby Watch

– Below is Brie Bella’s latest “Baby Watch” video at 31 weeks pregnant:

– WWE stock was up 2.19% today, closing at $20.97 per share. Today’s high was $21.00 and the low was $20.43.

– WWE tweeted this video of 2017 Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on ESPN SportsCenter this week. Angle comments on his WWE career and says he feels good about what he was able to accomplish there. Angle goes on to put the ankle lock on Randy Scott: