Kurt Angle Gives High Praise To Braun Strowman And Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently did an interview with Muscle and Fitness magazine. During the interview, he gave high praise to Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Here is what he had to say:

“I don’t like to compare myself to anybody, but Braun Strowman is picking up quicker than anybody I know. He’s on his way, if he stays healthy, to be one of the best big men in the great history of the big men. That’s how much ability he’s displayed.”

“[Reigns is] not at his peak yet. I believe his peak’s [still] coming, and that’s how good he is.”

