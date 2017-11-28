Kurt Angle Gives Thanks After This Week’s RAW (Video)

There was no dark main event after this week’s WWE RAW in Knoxville went off the air but RAW General Manager Kurt Angle did come out and cut a promo for the crowd, as seen in the video above.

The WWE Hall of Famer says he hopes everyone had a Thanksgiving and talks about what he’s thankful for – his family, his wife and kids, the men and women in the locker room that inspire him every day, for The Shield allowing him to be a part of their team at TLC, for WWE allowing him to come back and entertain the fans and last but not least, he’s very, very thankful for the WWE Universe for making him feel like he never left in the first place. Angle continued to give thanks to the crowd and ended the promo with a God bless.