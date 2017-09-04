Kurt Angle Hypes RAW Tonight, New Hefty Commercial With John Cena & Mom, WWE Stock News

By
Marc Middleton
-

– Above is a brand new Hefty commercial with John Cena and his mom Carol.

– There will be no WWE stock update today due to the Labor Day holiday. Viewership for this week’s RAW and SmackDown will also be delayed due to the holiday.

– RAW General Manager Kurt Angle tweeted the following teaser for tonight’s Labor Day edition of RAW:

