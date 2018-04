Kurt Angle will team up with former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34 in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

He wrote the following on his Instagram account about working the event for the first time in 12 years:

“12 years have gone by since my last Wrestlemania. Can’t wait to perform on the biggest stage of all stages. It’s in my blood. Hey New Orleans…. I’m comin’ !!! #itstrue #wrestlemania34 #TeamAngle/Rousey.”