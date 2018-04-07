Kurt Angle On CM Punk’s Next UFC Fight, WrestleMania 34, More

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently did a Q&A on Facebook. Here are the highlights:

CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson at UFC 225: “Punk is a talented kid. It’s up to him. If he shows up to fight he will do ok. He didn’t show up last time. He was there but he didn’t fight back.”

His game plan for Wrestlemania: “To WIN! I have to keep Ronda from getting frustrated. I know how HHH and Steph try to play mind games. Not on Sunday.”

Which match made him most nervous: “WM19. I was injured prior to it. Brock had just started on the main roster. It was stressful.”