Kurt Angle On His WWE HOF Induction (Video), Results From WrestleMania Axxess, Lilian Garcia Photos

– Above is video of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talking to a WWE reporter after last night’s induction ceremony in Orlando. Angle says he wasn’t planning on singing some of his greatest hits but when he saw the video package he knew he had to bring the moments that made fans remember who he was and that’s what he did – bring moments fans will remember forever.

Regarding John Cena inducting him, Angle says he’s always considered Cena the greatest of all-time and to have him go out and say what he did meant a lot because of the respect he has for Cena. Angle also talks about looking forward to the moments, the swerves and the turns at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday.

– Tyler sent word that the following matches took place at WrestleMania 33 Axxess on Friday:

* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate retained over Joseph Conners

* Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews (PROGRESS)

* Aliyah and Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

* Toni Storm defeated Jenni (PROGRESS)

* Jimmy Havoc defeated TK Cooper (PROGRESS)

* Macey Estrella defeated Daria Berenato

– Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia appeared on Friday’s “College Rivals” edition of The Price Is Right, representing her alma mater, the University of South Carolina, against Clemson. Lilian won a $10,000 trip to London but lost out on the big prize while spinning the wheel. Below are photos and video from the show: