Kurt Angle On If The Shield Will Reunite Again, Lessons He’s Learned, More

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently did a Q&A on Facebook. Here are the highlights:

If the Shield will reunite:

“The Shield has been dealing with a lot of setbacks and injuries. But they will unite again. Be patient”

Which move hurts the most to take:

“The Last Ride. It’s like getting shot in the chest. Undertaker is 7 feet tall…when he lifts you over his head you’re 8 feet in the air. It’s a long ride down to the canvas”

Lessons that he has learned from his career:

“Don’t wrestle injured. Take your time, heal up, and THEN get back to it. I rushed back way too quickly in the past. I know better now. I hope the others’ will see this post also and take my advice. They will have longer careers”