WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently did a Q&A on Facebook. Here are the highlights:

Scariest in-ring moment:

“When I got knocked out at Summerslam 2000 against Rock and HHH. I don’t remember anything I did that night. Now that’s scary.”

If The Undertaker will wrestle again:

“I think he will. He looks great. He’s an amazing athlete.”

His pick to win the men’s Money in the Bank match:

“Honestly? He’s a long shot. But Kevin Owens. He seems to always find a way to shine. A real ass kisser:).”