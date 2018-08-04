Kurt Angle On Potential WWE Title Run, John Cena’s Status, More

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently did a Q&A on Facebook. Here are the highlights:
Another run as WWE Champion:
“I hope so. That’s up to the powers that be. I’m healthy right now. Ready to go if I get called on.”
John Cena’s status:
“I don’t know. I think he had a couple of TV shows and movies he was working on. Don’t forget how consistent John was for 15 years. If he’s taking a break from WWE he deserves it.”
Finn Balor potentially becoming champion:
“Soon. I think the company wanted to see how durable he was. He’s ready now.”