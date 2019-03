While reflecting on his announcement that his in-ring career will conclude at WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle ponders potential opponents.

“There are a lot of names that were thrown in there, from Cena to AJ Styles to Samoa Joe to Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley,” Angle said.

“So, you never know who it’s going to be. I just hope that I do win and have a great WrestleMania moment.”