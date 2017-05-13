Kurt Angle On Which Mid-Carder He Thinks Will Main Event

Kurt Angle recently did a Q&A on his Facebook pag. Here are a few highlights:

On which WWE mid-card star he thinks can be a main eventer: “I really like Neville. He has the ability to cross over from the 205 division to the HWT division. He’s so talented as a wrestler, and his character is strong. He can speak very well and his style will mesh well with the heavyweights. Almost like Rey Mysterio was able to mesh with the big boys. Neville is very talented.”

On who he would pick for the WWE Hall of Fame: “Christian. Very underrated. He has consistently had the best matches, was a multi world champ and entertaining as hell. I love that guy.”

His worst moment as a WWE wrestler: “Continuously breaking my neck. 4 times in 2 1/2 years. I kept rushing back to WWE by convincing my own doctor to clear me and that I was ready to return. I wasn’t. That was tough. Kudos to WWE for not allowing that anymore. Now you have to be cleared by a WWE doctor and they are strict.”