Kurt Angle On Which WWE Stars Can Carry The Company, Ronda Rousey

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took part in another Facebook Q&A with fans where he talked about a wide range of topics including who has the potential to carry WWE down the road on the current roster of the sports entertainment company. This is where he listed off several talents.

“You have guys right now that can do it. Some upcoming guys and girls? Finn [Balor]. [Bobby] Roode. [Chad] Gable. Ember Moon. Although I’m not crazy about him personally, [Baron] Corbin will be a huge factor.”

Angle also talked about the development of WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in the company since making her in-ring debut in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“Ronda has become an amazing sports entertainer. She caught on so quickly. But, there will come a time where she will need to do some improvising during her matches. That only comes with experience. She has proven herself to be highly respected in the pro ‘rasslin circle, but give her another year or so of experience so she feels 1,000 percent more comfortable. I understand where she is right now because I too was pushed into a spot that only the most experienced wrestlers get to, although I didn’t have the experience. That’s the main event. Ronda is special. She will only get better.”