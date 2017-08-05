kurt-angle3

Kurt Angle On Who He Thinks Will Be “The Face” Of WWE, Talks Wrestling In WWE Again, His Favorite RAW GM Moment

Published On 05/08/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Kurt Angle recently did a Q&A on his Facebook page. Here are a few highlights:

On possibly wrestling again in WWE: “Yes. I don’t know when, but I will wrestle again. It’s true!”

On Roman Reigns: “Yes, Roman is fine. He has a huge future too. Roman has potential to be ‘the face’ of WWE. Let’s see how he pans out.”

On his favorite moment so far as RAW GM: “My favorite moment has been getting in the ring with the likes of Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt. It’s like having a past legend meet a future legend. It hardly ever happens but it did for me.”

