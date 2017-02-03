Kurt Angle On Wrestling For WWE Again and If He Can Pass A Physical

Kurt Angle recently did an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard and here are a few highlights:

Wrestling for WWE again:

I don’t think I’m done. I don’t think I’m close to being done. I’m not going to tell you that I will wrestle for another five years, but I believe there are numerous matches ahead of me. WWE has not given me any notification that I am going to wrestle, but I believe the fans will speak.

Passing a WWE physical:

If everything goes the right way with the physical, which I believe I would pass very easily, I believe there is an opportunity for fans to see Kurt Angle wrestle in WWE. But again, I have to reiterate, they have not talked about that at all.

