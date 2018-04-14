Kurt Angle Reflects On His Match At WrestleMania

Kurt Angle teamed up with former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34 in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Angle and Rousey won the match.

Angle tweeted on his WrestleMania 34 return this week and noted that after waiting 12 years to hit another Angle Slam in WWE.You can check out his tweet below.