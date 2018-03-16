Kurt Angle Remembers Eddie Guerrero, WWE To Trademark Samoa Joe’s Name?

– This week marks 14 years since WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero defeated Kurt Angle to win the WWE Title at WrestleMania 20 at Madison Square Garden. Angle took to Instagram to write the following:

“14 years ago to this day, I shared the ring with possibly the greatest overall performer of all time, #eddieguerrero. He always had something up his sleeve, and he didn’t disappoint in this Wrestlemania Showdown. Thank you Eddie. #LieCheatSteal #itstrue”

– WWE made an application to trademark Samoa Joe for wrestling purposes, their first attempt at trademarking the name on March 9th, according to a listing with USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office). For those who may not know, Joe has owned the trademark to his name since 2007.