Kurt Angle Responds To Braun Strowman, Kalisto Has A Message For Enzo Amore, WWE Hall of Famer Turns 75

– With Roman Reigns sidelined for medical reasons, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle will team up with Raw Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins tonight at WWE TLC against Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Kane in a 5-on-3 Handicap Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match. On Saturday, Braun Strowman sent a video message to Angle, saying Angle will wish he never stepped foot in a WWE ring.

Angle responded on Twitter by saing this match is about winning, and angry people tend to forget that.

You better have a gameplan Braun. Angry people tend to forget what THIS is all about… winning. #itsdamntrue https://t.co/mbkyCsOzHx — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 21, 2017

Angle also posted on Instagram how excited he is to return to a WWE ring after 11 years.

– Enzo Amore has invoked his rematch clause and will challenge Kalisto for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WWE TLC tonight. In the video below, Kalisto lets Enzo know what he’s getting himself into.

“Every since Enzo joined 205 Live, it’s been nothing but a joke,” Kalisto said. “Enzo, you’re in the ring with world travelers, nothing but the best high-flyers in the world. It’s been nothing but the ‘Zo Show,’ but you know what Enzo? I’m here to put a stop to that.”

– WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales celebrates his birthday today as he turns 75.