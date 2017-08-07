Kurt Angle Responds To Emma’s Plea To Give Her A Chance, Reigns On Canvas 2 Canvas, Reby Hardy

– Continuing her #GiveEmmaAChance campaign for more television time, Emma asked Raw General Manager Kurt Angle on Twitter what his plan is for her tomorrow night after she was left off last week’s show.

In her tweet, she included a photo of Emma and Jason Jordan action figures, which is in reference to her suggestion two weeks ago on Raw that maybe Angle would give her more opportunities if she dates his son.

Angle responded to Emma’s tweet with the following.

– Artist Rob Schamberger paints Roman Reigns in the latest edition of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas.

– Celebrating a birthday on Sunday was Reby Hardy, who turned 31 years old. Matt Hardy tweeted this message wishing his wife a happy birthday.

