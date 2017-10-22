Kurt Angle Returns To The Ring At WWE TLC, Who Won? (Video, Photos)

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle wrestled his first WWE match in 11 years at tonight’s TLC pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

The RAW General Manager replaced Roman Reigns, who is out of action due to an illness, to team with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose for a 3-on-5 Tables, Ladders & Chairs win over Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Angle ended up getting the pin on The Miz.

Below are photos and videos from Angle’s return to the ring: