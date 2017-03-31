Kurt Angle Reveals He Successfully Bribed A Judge, Talks About His Addiction

Kurt Angle opened up about his struggles with addiction during an interview with the National Post website. Angle, who has four known DUI incidents, mentioned that he got a 5th DUI and admitted that he was able to bribe a judge in order to make the charges disappear:

“I paid the judge off – $800 and he threw the case out.”

Angle also talked about his addiction to Vicodin and Somas:

”The first time I took a painkiller, wow, I felt invincible. I knew right away that I liked it and I was going to continue regardless whether it might kill me.”

“The Soma seemed to make me pass out. That’s all I wanted to do at that point. I wasn’t happy with my life. I wasn’t happy with my relationship. I wasn’t happy with getting injured all the time. I wasn’t happy with family passing away.”

Angle said that despite all the problems, it was wrestling that prevented him from going to a darker place.

“The marriage, the injuries, the personal relationships, all the travelling. Everything was shit except that ring. It was my saving grace.”