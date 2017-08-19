Kurt Angle Reveals His Reaction To The Jason Jordan Storyline Pitch

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Kurt Angle commented on possibly having another match in WWE. Angle said he hopes to wrestle in early 2018 but that will depend on Vince McMahon allowing it to happen.

“I get that feeling that I want to get back in that ring and go at it. Hopefully down the road I take the physical and we get moving in that direction, but right now I’m very happy in being the GM.”

Angle also commented to the Jason Jordan storyline pitch:

“When Vince approached me and told me about it I loved it, I said, ‘let’s do this’. Anything that separates me from the rest, I’m going to do it and he knew that.”