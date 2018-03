WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently did a Q&A on Facebook. Here are the highlights:

On Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka at WrestleMania 34: “They could steal the show. Don’t underestimate those 2 together.”

On potentially wrestling again after WrestleMania: “I better be.”

On WWE changing name of Women’s Battle Royal: “Moolah deserves my respect. From what I knew about her, she was sweet, kind and amazing as a female wrestler.”