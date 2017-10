During a recent interview with Fox Sports Australia, Kurt Angle talked about why WWE paired him with Jason Jordan instead of Chad Gable:

“Gable reminds a lot of people of me,” Angle said “They’re both great talents, and the one who needed a bit more help and a bit of a rub was Jason. He is a little timid … but in the ring, he’s an animal. The entertainment factor — he might need a little more help. I think they made the right call because they both are going to be huge stars.”