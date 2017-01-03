Kurt Angle Scheduled For WWE RAW and SmackDown Live After WrestleMania 33

As PWMania.com reported, Kurt Angle is set to appear at the post-WrestleMania 33 episode of RAW on April 3rd in Orlando Florida.

PWInsider.com is now reporting that Angle is also scheduled to appear on the post-WrestleMania SmackDown Live episode in Orlando on April 4th. 2017. Angle will be inducted earlier that weekend into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Its being speculated that Angle may take over the role as RAW GM when Mick Foley is out recovering from hip surgery. We will keep you updated on Angle’s status as we receive details.