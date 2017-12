– Raw General Manager Kurt Angle took part in a photo shoot at Raw yesterday and was wearing new wrestling gear inspired by Captain America.

– After last night’s Braun Strowan vs. Kane match to determine Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’s opponent at the Royal Rumble ended in a Double Count-out, Charly Caruso tried to get a few words with “The Monster Among Men.” Strowman would only say that nothing will stand in his way from Lesnar and the Universal Championship.