Kurt Angle Speaks On Cesaro Being Underrated, Titus O’Neil’s Greatest Royal Rumble Botch, More

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently did a Q&A on Facebook. Here are the highlights:

Titus O’Neil’s Greatest Royal Rumble botch:

“I cringed when it occurred. But I like the fact that Titus is humble enough to make fun of it. It’s a “wrestling moment” that will never be forgotten.”

Five WWE Superstars that can carry the company:

“Roman, Seth, Ambrose, Braun, Balor, Roode, Elias. Jordan, Gable, Mahal, Ronda, Asuka…Nia. Oops…that’s more than 5. And I forgot the SmackDown talent. Lots to choose from.”

One underrated WWE star:

“Cesaro. He hasn’t been world champ yet.”

Dean Ambrose’s return from injury:

“Dean will be back very soon. I can’t comment on when though.”